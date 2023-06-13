North Korea’s Rising Suicide Rates: Dictator Kim Jong Un Expresses Concern

North Korea Sees Rapid Increase in Suicides

Reports show that there has been a significant rise in suicides in North Korea, which has even surprised the country’s dictator, Kim Jong Un. He condemned the act as “treason against socialism” and issued an order holding local officials responsible for failing to prevent suicides in their areas of jurisdiction. (All photos: AFP/AP)

