North Las Vegas police shoot and kill Felicia Guzman holding a knife

Felicia Guzman : North Las Vegas Police Shoot and Kill Woman Holding a Knife

A woman was shot and killed by two North Las Vegas police officers after she approached them with a butcher knife, as seen in body-camera footage released on Thursday. The officers, Sgt. Becky Salkoff and Officer Caitlyn Ebert, each fired three shots at Felicia Guzman, 43, who died later at University Medical Center due to her injuries. The incident took place on May 16 outside a residence on Basin Brook Drive, where officers responded to a reported stabbing. While the officers were talking to a 75-year-old man, Guzman emerged from the house wielding a knife. Despite repeated commands to drop the weapon, she continued walking towards the officers, prompting them to shoot her. According to police spokesman Brian Thomas, Guzman would have faced charges of battery, assault with a deadly weapon, and assault with a deadly weapon on a protected person. Both officers have been placed on paid administrative leave following the shooting. This was the second fatal police shooting in North Las Vegas this year.

