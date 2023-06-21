North Miami Beach shooting leaves one dead and one injured today.

North Miami Beach shooting leaves one dead and one injured today.

Posted on June 21, 2023

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An overnight shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood resulted in police swarming the area. Reports from police indicate that the discovery of two deceased individuals within a home at NE 170th Street and NE 16th Avenue.

  1. North Miami Beach shooting
  2. Gun violence in Florida
  3. Fatal shootings in Miami-Dade County
  4. Crime rates in South Florida
  5. Police investigations into shooting incidents

News Source : CBS Miami
Source Link :2 dead, 1 wounded in North Miami Beach shooting/

Post Views: 24

Leave a Reply