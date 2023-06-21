North Miami Beach shooting leaves one dead and one injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.
An overnight shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood resulted in police swarming the area. Reports from police indicate that the discovery of two deceased individuals within a home at NE 170th Street and NE 16th Avenue.
- North Miami Beach shooting
- Gun violence in Florida
- Fatal shootings in Miami-Dade County
- Crime rates in South Florida
- Police investigations into shooting incidents
News Source : CBS Miami
Source Link :2 dead, 1 wounded in North Miami Beach shooting/