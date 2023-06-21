North Miami Beach shooting leaves one dead and one injured today.

Passed Away – Dead – Died – Cause of Death News.

An overnight shooting in a North Miami Beach neighborhood resulted in police swarming the area. Reports from police indicate that the discovery of two deceased individuals within a home at NE 170th Street and NE 16th Avenue.

News Source : CBS Miami

Source Link :2 dead, 1 wounded in North Miami Beach shooting/