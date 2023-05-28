North Philadelphia shooting today : At least one man dead following a double shooting in North Philadelphia

Posted on May 28, 2023

At least one man killed in a double shooting incident in North Philadelphia today 2023.
A man has died and another is in critical condition following a double shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning. No further details have been released about the incident, and police are currently investigating the matter.

News Source : ntnews

