“North Philadelphia shooting” today : At least one man killed in a double shooting in North Philadelphia

Posted on May 27, 2023

At least one man dead in North Philadelphia after a double shooting today 2023.
A shooting in North Philadelphia on Saturday morning has left one man dead and another critically injured. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, and the police are currently investigating the scene. No arrests have been made, and the motive for the shooting is still unclear.

News Source : thechronicle

