North, S.C. Resident Patricia Hair Passes Away Following Smyrna Road Accident

Obituary of Patricia Hair

On Smyrna road, Patricia Hair of North, S.C. passed away following a tragic accident. She was a beloved member of her community and will be deeply missed by family and friends.

Patricia was born on March 12, 1965, in Charleston, S.C. She lived a life full of love, laughter, and adventure. She was a kind and compassionate person who always put others before herself. She had a passion for helping others and spent many years volunteering at local charities.

In her free time, Patricia enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time with her family. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother, and her family was the center of her world.

Patricia is survived by her husband of 25 years, John Hair, her children, Sarah and Michael, and her grandchildren, Emma and Ethan. She will be remembered for her infectious smile, her kind heart, and her unwavering love for her family.

A celebration of Patricia’s life will be held at the North Community Church on Saturday, August 14th, at 2:00 p.m. All who knew and loved her are invited to attend and pay their respects. Rest in peace, Patricia Hair.

Patricia Hair accident Smyrna road accident Patricia Hair obituary North, S.C. accident Patricia Hair tragedy