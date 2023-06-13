North Texas woman killed in Las Vegas, Nydia Lopez-Garcia, leaves family struggling with custody of her children

Nydia Lopez-Garcia : North Texas woman Nydia Lopez-Garcia killed in Las Vegas, children stuck in Nevada custody battle

It’s a struggle for a family member of a woman from North Texas who was killed in Las Vegas last month to bring the victim’s children back home from Nevada. According to a news release, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department officers responded to a call about a suicidal person at around 1:30 p.m. on May 28 at the 3700 block of South Las Vegas Boulevard. They found an unresponsive woman, later identified as Nydia Lopez-Garcia, 37, of Mesquite, inside a room with a man, Fernando Gomez, 42, who had self-inflicted injuries. The release stated that investigators believe Gomez killed Lopez-Garcia before injuring himself and calling the police. Gomez was arrested and charged with murder and is currently at the Clark County jail in Nevada. The cause of Lopez-Garcia’s death was strangulation, according to the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Lopez-Garcia had brought her three children, aged 7, 14, and 17, with her to Las Vegas. As the man accused of the slaying is the father of the two younger children, they have been turned over to the state of Nevada, said Candace Garza, the victim’s older sister. Although a judge in Nevada has granted emergency custody of the two younger children to Garza, she is not allowed to leave Clark County until the jurisdiction of her niece and nephew’s case has been turned over to Texas. Even if the children are allowed to come back to the state with her, Garza wants legal protections to allow their mother’s side of the family to be the caretakers of the children.

Garza and her partner have been staying with the boy and the girl at a hotel in the Las Vegas strip for almost two weeks. However, the same complications related to the children’s custody are creating barriers for their access to mental health resources. Garza said that she wants friends and family of survivors of domestic violence to be aware of signs that their loved one is suffering or in danger. Resources are available for those who have lived through domestic violence, and the National Domestic Violence Hotline is available at 1-800-799-7233, and other resources are available at thehotline.org.

News Source : Hojun Choi

