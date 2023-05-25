North Wichita shooting suspect today : North Wichita shooting suspect apprehended and in custody

North Wichita shooting suspect apprehended today 2023.

Police have closed off an intersection in Wichita, Kansas, following a shooting. The suspect is in custody, and officers had attempted to stop a speeding car before pursuing it to a nearby hospital. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The story is ongoing.

News Source : Daniel Fair

