North Wichita shooting suspect today : North Wichita shooting suspect apprehended and in custody

Posted on May 25, 2023

North Wichita shooting suspect apprehended today 2023.
Police have closed off an intersection in Wichita, Kansas, following a shooting. The suspect is in custody, and officers had attempted to stop a speeding car before pursuing it to a nearby hospital. The victim is believed to have non-life-threatening injuries. The story is ongoing.

News Source : Daniel Fair

