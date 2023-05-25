North Willoughby shooting today : Fatal Shooting in North Willoughby Results in Man’s Death

North Willoughby shooting results in fatality today 2023.
Police in North Willoughby, Australia, are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred after two police officers were called to the scene to investigate reports of a man threatening residents. The man allegedly confronted the officers with two knives before a constable discharged their firearm, killing him. No other injuries were reported. The incident will be independently reviewed and a report prepared for the Coroner.
News Source : 2GB
