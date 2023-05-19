Northeast Alliance lawsuit: Victory for Justice Department as lawsuit successfully dismantles JetBlue and American’s Northeast Alliance.

1. #JusticePrevailsAgainstJetBlueAmericanAlliance

JetBlue Airways and American Airlines’ partnership known as the “Northeast Alliance” has been dismantled by the U.S. Justice Department following a lawsuit in a Boston courtroom. The ruling stated that the alliance had replaced competition with broad cooperation, with American and JetBlue carving up Northeast markets between them. The decision prohibits both airlines from continuing the partnership and restrained from further implementing it. JetBlue is the biggest airline at Boston Logan Airport and had touted the alliance as expanding connectivity between each carrier’s network in the Northeast, providing better travel choices. Several officials, including Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey, filed suit against JetBlue and American to stop the partnership, citing increased fares and decreased consumer choices.

