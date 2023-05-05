“Northeast Columbus shooting” Today : Northeast Columbus Shooting Results in One Fatality

One Person Shot and Killed in Northeast Columbus

Details of the Shooting

The Columbus Division of Police received a call about a shooting just before 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 12th. The shooting occurred in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue, which is located just east of Cleveland Avenue in northeast Columbus.

According to police, the victim was taken to Riverside Methodist Hospital following the shooting. However, they died at 8:22 p.m. Police have not released any additional information about the victim or the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Community Response

The news of the shooting has left the community in shock and mourning. Residents of the Aberdeen Avenue neighborhood have expressed their concern and fear for their safety following the incident.

Local community leaders have also spoken out about the shooting, calling for an end to the violence in the city. Columbus City Council President Shannon Hardin issued a statement saying, “We are heartbroken by the violence that continues to plague our community. We must do everything we can to end this senseless loss of life and bring those responsible to justice.”

The shooting comes amid a surge in gun violence in Columbus, with more than 400 shootings reported in the city so far this year. Police and community leaders have been working to address the issue, but the recent spike in violence has left many feeling frustrated and helpless.

Investigation Underway

Police are currently investigating the shooting and are asking anyone with information about the incident to come forward. They have not released any details about potential suspects or motives.

As the investigation continues, friends and family of the victim are left to grieve their loss. The community is also left to grapple with the ongoing issue of gun violence in Columbus and the need for solutions to address it.

Conclusion

The shooting on Aberdeen Avenue is a tragic reminder of the toll that gun violence takes on communities across the country. As the investigation continues, it is important for community members to come together and support one another in the face of this senseless violence. It is also important for leaders to take action to address the root causes of gun violence and work towards a safer and more peaceful community for all.

News Source : 10TV Web Staff

Source Link :1 dead after being shot in northeast Columbus/