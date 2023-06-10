Northeast Side Shooting Claims Kyle Harris’ Life and Injures Another

Kyle Harris Obituary, Northeast Side Shooting: Kyle Harris Shot Dead Another Injured

It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of Kyle Harris, who was shot dead on the Northeast Side on Monday night. The incident also left another individual injured and in critical condition.

Kyle Harris was a beloved son, brother, and friend to many. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and love for life. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

The circumstances surrounding Kyle’s death are still under investigation by the authorities. We ask for privacy and respect for the family during this difficult time.

Our thoughts and prayers are also with the injured individual and their loved ones. We hope for their full and speedy recovery.

Rest in peace, Kyle. You will always be remembered and loved.

Northeast Side Shooting Kyle Harris Death Gun Violence in Chicago Chicago Crime News Community Safety Measures