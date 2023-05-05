Northeast Side shooting Today : Fatal shooting reported on Northeast Side

Columbus Police Investigate Fatal Shooting on the Northeast Side

Columbus police homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday night in the city’s Northeast Side. According to reports, one person was killed in the incident, which took place in the 1900 block of Aberdeen Avenue in the East Linden neighborhood.

Report of Shooting

Police were alerted to the shooting around 8 p.m. Authorities rushed to the scene and found one person with critical gunshot injuries. The victim was immediately transported to OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital for medical attention.

Victim Pronounced Dead

The victim, however, succumbed to their injuries and was pronounced dead at 8:22 p.m. The victim’s identity will not be disclosed until the family has been notified.

No Information on Suspect

As of this writing, no information on any suspect has been released. Columbus police homicide detectives are currently investigating the incident, and updates will be made available as soon as possible.

Conclusion

The incident has shocked the East Linden neighborhood, and residents are calling for increased security. The community is urging anyone with information about the shooting to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Columbus Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 614-645-4730 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS (8477).

As the investigation continues, the Dispatch.com will provide updates on any new developments.

News Source : Bethany Bruner

Source Link :One killed in Northeast Side shooting/