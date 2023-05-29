“Northeastern Ontario career prospects”: Explore Promising Career Opportunities in a Vibrant Northeastern Ontario Community

Join Lake Shore Gold’s Winning Team

Lake Shore Gold (LSG) is inviting applications for a variety of openings, including Underground Mine Trainer, Mine General Foreperson (Mine Captain), Mine Technician, Mine Planner, Mine Engineer, Heavy Equipment Mechanics, Development Miners, and Production Miners.

If you’re looking for a fulfilling career in the mining industry, LSG could be the perfect fit for you.

Why Choose LSG?

LSG offers an attractive compensation package, comprehensive benefits, flexible work schedules, and enticing bonuses for qualified candidates who are open to relocating.

At LSG, work-life balance is a priority, and staff positions are provided with the option of a four-day workweek with ten-hour shifts. Most underground and mill positions follow a 5-5-4 rotation.

In addition to competitive wages, employees may be eligible for sign-on bonuses and relocation assistance. LSG also has a paid pregnancy and parental leave policy, comprehensive medical, dental, and vision benefits, wellness spending account, performance incentives, and much more.

The close-knit teams at LSG offer ample opportunities for personal growth and professional development. With smaller teams, employees can learn, expand their expertise, and play a vital role in the mine’s operations.

Why Timmins?

Timmins serves as a vibrant central hub for Northeastern Ontario, where residents embrace the great outdoors and revel in recreational activities like camping, world-class fishing, exploring nature, and traversing snowmobile trails.

Convenient direct flights to Toronto are available at the local airport through multiple carriers. The community offers an extensive support network, including the Timmins and District Hospital, local sports leagues catering to both children and adults (hockey, baseball, basketball and more), golf courses, cross-country/downhill ski resorts, and a community pool. Timmins also hosts a diverse range of annual events such as fairs, carnivals, and concerts that keep residents entertained throughout the year.

Timmins residents enjoy the benefit of a significantly lower cost of living compared to cities in Southern Ontario. Mortgage payments, property taxes, utilities, and other municipal services for families with children are approximately 23 per cent lower than in Ottawa and a remarkable 30 per cent lower than in Toronto. Renters in Timmins can expect prices for a two-bedroom apartment to be around 37 per cent lower than in Toronto.

This lower cost of living translates to more financial freedom, allowing residents to enjoy the things they love.

How to Apply

Experienced engineers, technicians, miners, and mechanics are encouraged to apply.

If you’re looking for an entry-level position or to start a career in the mining industry, there are a variety of entry-level underground mining positions available.

Human Resources Coordinator Stephanie Taylor says, “For entry-level positions, you do not need to have your common core in advance to work for LSG. We can provide you with the required government modules and ensure they’re registered with the ministry. For all positions, we believe in promoting from within and working with our current employees to build their skillset and help them grow within the company. Several of our supervisors and senior staff started their mining careers with LSG and continue to grow with us.”

LSG is committed to building a diverse organization, representative of the communities in which they operate, and an inclusive environment, where all are treated fairly and respectfully, have equal access to resources and opportunities, and can contribute to the success of the organization.

To start the application process, visit the company’s website or visit their booth at the Mining Expo located at the McIntyre Arena on June 7-8, 2023.

Join Lake Shore Gold’s winning team today and start a fulfilling career in the mining industry.

News Source : TimminsToday.com

Source Link :Discover exciting career prospects in one of Northeastern Ontario’s liveliest communities/