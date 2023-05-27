“Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Rajouri”: Review of Operational Preparedness Conducted by Northern Army Commander in Rajouri

Rajouri: Army Commander Reviews Operational Preparedness

The Army Commander of Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi, visited Rajouri on Saturday to review the operational preparedness of the troops stationed in the area. The Commander met with the field commanders of the Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force to discuss the current situation and the measures being taken to maintain the highest levels of preparedness.

Meeting with Field Commanders

Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi held a meeting with the field commanders of the Ace of Spades Division and Romeo Force to review the operational preparedness of the troops stationed in the area. The Commander discussed the current situation and the measures being taken to maintain the highest levels of preparedness. The meeting was attended by senior officers of the Indian Army, who briefed the Commander on the ground situation and the steps being taken to secure the area.

Appreciation for Troops

The Army Commander appreciated the troops for maintaining the highest levels of preparedness. He commended their dedication and hard work in ensuring the safety and security of the area. The Commander also lauded the efforts of the field commanders in maintaining the operational readiness of the troops. He expressed his confidence in the capabilities of the troops and assured them of the full support of the Indian Army.

Operational Preparedness

The visit by the Army Commander was aimed at reviewing the operational preparedness of the troops stationed in the area. The Indian Army is committed to maintaining the highest levels of preparedness to deal with any situation that may arise. The troops stationed in the area are constantly engaged in training and exercises to enhance their skills and capabilities. The Indian Army is also constantly upgrading its equipment and technologies to ensure that the troops have the best possible resources at their disposal.

Conclusion

The visit by the Army Commander to Rajouri highlights the commitment of the Indian Army to maintaining the highest levels of preparedness to deal with any situation that may arise. The Commander appreciated the dedication and hard work of the troops stationed in the area and expressed his confidence in their capabilities. The Indian Army is constantly engaged in training and exercises to enhance the skills and capabilities of the troops. The visit by the Army Commander is a testament to the Indian Army’s commitment to the safety and security of the country.

Northern Command Review Operational Preparedness Rajouri Army Commander Military Strategy Border Security

News Source : Sumit Bhargav

Source Link :Northern Army Commander reviews operational preparedness in Rajouri/