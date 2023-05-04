Northern California prison deaths : Northern California Prison Claims Lives of San Diego County Men in Separate Incidents

Two Men Convicted of Unrelated Murders in San Diego County in the 1990s Killed in Separate Incidents in the Same Prison

Edward Bergman, 53, and Mario Rushing, 46, were both killed in separate incidents in California State Prison, Sacramento on Monday. Bergman was found unresponsive in his cell late Sunday night and died in a medical facility early the next morning. Hours after Bergman died, a corrections officer shot and killed Rushing, who was attacking another inmate.

Bergman and his father, Lawrence Edward Bergman, were convicted of first-degree murder for beating, stabbing, and strangling Edwin Stark in Stark’s Lemon Grove home in 1995. The elder Bergman was sentenced to death and was on California’s death row when he died of natural causes in 2009. The younger Bergman, who had a string of prior convictions, was sentenced to life in prison without parole for Stark’s slaying. State officials did not say how Edward Bergman died, but said another inmate — Taylor Cervantes, 27 — had been identified as a suspect. They also said an “inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the scene. Cervantes was sent to prison in 2021 for second-degree murder in Los Angeles County.

Rushing, a Tierrasanta resident, was 18 years old when he killed his 16-year-old girlfriend, Tamara Smith, in 1995. Firefighters found her burning body in an Oak Park field. She had been strangled before she was set on fire, authorities said. Rushing was convicted of first-degree murder. Smith was five-and-a-half months pregnant. Rushing was also found guilty of second-degree murder for the death of the unborn child — a girl.

The incident involving Rushing occurred just after 6 p.m., when he got into an altercation and was seen choking a man. Rushing ignored officers’ orders to stop, and chemical agents and less-lethal measures officers then used “had no effect,” the department said. “When the other man appeared to lose consciousness and go limp, an officer fired his Mini-14 rifle,” the department said in a news release. Rushing was taken to an outside hospital, where he died about an hour later. The person he had been choking was treated at the prison medical facility. The department said an “inmate-manufactured weapon” was found at the scene. The officer who shot Rushing was placed on administrative leave, per department policy. His name was not released.

These incidents highlight the dangers and violence that can occur within the prison system. It also raises questions about the effectiveness of the rehabilitation programs offered within the system to prevent such incidents. The fact that both Bergman and Rushing were convicted of murder in the 1990s and were still in prison decades later begs the question of whether the system is truly making progress in rehabilitating inmates and preparing them for re-entry into society. The California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation has not made any further statements on the incidents.

