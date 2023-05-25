“Northern Colombia explosive attack” today : Explosive attack in northern Colombia leaves 3 dead and 10 injured

An explosive attack in northern Colombia leaves 3 dead and 10 injured. today 2023.

A woman and two policemen have died and at least 10 others were injured in an explosive attack in Tibú, Colombia. The National Police has offered a reward of $45,000 for information leading to the capture of those responsible. Tibú is located in the Catatumbo region, which borders Venezuela and is known for the presence of guerrilla groups and drug traffickers. No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. The Governor’s Office of Norte de Santander has called for an end to violence against citizens and the Public Force.

