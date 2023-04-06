Northern Ireland families see justice further away

Victims’ families in Northern Ireland believe that justice is now even more out of reach.

The Good Friday Agreement and Struggles for Closure for Victims’ Families

The Good Friday Agreement, signed 25 years ago, effectively ended decades of violent conflict in Northern Ireland, but it has not provided closure for the families of the more than 3,600 people killed during the Troubles. A proposed British government legislation threatens to extinguish any remaining hope of finding truth or justice for these families. The proposed amnesty for former soldiers and individuals involved in the conflict perpetuates the pain and suffering of those left behind. In this article, we explore the views of victims’ families, activists, and nonprofit organizations.

The Elusive Pursuit of Reconciliation

The peace process has been in a standstill for so long that it is now being fought by grandchildren who never met their grandparent whose death they want answered. Alan McBride, project manager at the WAVE Trauma Centre, the biggest cross-community group for those affected by the Troubles, reveals how reconciliation is desperately needed in society. However, there is no consensus on what it should entail. Different people have different needs: some want truth and justice, some want acknowledgment, some seek financial restitution, and some desire memorials. Regardless, we need something that could allow all of these needs to coexist, enabling progress and healing in society.

The Painful Memories of Victims’ Families

Eugene Reavey, who lost three brothers in a shooting by a loyalist gang in 1976, still tears up when he remembers their loss. Similarly, Cathy McIlvenny fears that decades of pain and suffering will be for naught if amnesty is introduced in the conflict. Nobody has been held accountable for the 1987 rape and murder of her sister, Lorraine McCausland, and her son, Craig, was shot dead by another loyalist group 18 years later. The proposed amnesty threatens to leave families like Reavey and McIlvenny in limbo, with no hope of finding closure.

Grainne Teggart, Amnesty International Northern Ireland deputy director, highlights how the proposed legislation is a dangerous precedent. It flouts the 2014 agreement that foresaw continued investigations and toys with the delicate peace settlement in Northern Ireland. Amnesty International, like most Northern Ireland political parties, the Council of Europe, the Irish government, and victims’ groups, is opposed to the British government’s amnesty plans.

Calls for Justice and Acknowledgment

Andrea Brown, whose father, Eric Brown, was killed by the Irish Republican Army in 1983, speaks on how families of the victims feel that they are being disregarded as a byproduct of the Good Friday Agreement. Brown was seriously injured in an IRA bomb that killed six soldiers five years later, and she now uses a wheelchair. Her plea for the British government to abandon the amnesty plans echoes the sentiments of many victims’ families.

The pursuit of justice and acknowledgment is not just a matter of legal redress, but of dignity and respect for the lives of the men, women, and children who suffered and died in the Troubles. The Good Friday Agreement was an essential milestone towards peace, but it should not come at the cost of the justice and dignity that the victims and their families deserve. Instead, it is vital to continue the work towards reconciliation and healing, so that the legacy of the past does not continue to haunt future generations.