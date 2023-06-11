Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in six-way tie for second at men’s national golf championship

Posted on June 11, 2023

Rory McIlroy : Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy in Contention at RBC Canadian Open

This section on Northern Ireland’s Rory McIlroy and the RBC Canadian Open was written by the editorial department and not subject to client oversight or restrictions. C.T. Pan currently leads the tournament by two strokes after shooting a 6-under 66 in the third round, but a group of notable players, including McIlroy, are in close pursuit. Canadian Nick Taylor set a new course record with a 9-under 63 in the same round, tying him for eighth with England’s Aaron Rai. Several Canadians also made the cut, increasing hopes for a local winner and ending a nearly 70-year drought. McIlroy is seeking his third consecutive title at the event.

News Source : Canadian Press

