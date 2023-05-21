“northern Mexico shooting” today : On Saturday, at least 10 people killed and 9 injured in a shooting incident in northern Mexico.

Posted on May 21, 2023

At least ten people were killed and nine others injured in a shooting during a car race organized in the state of Baja California, Mexico. The shooting occurred in the town of Ensenada, where armed people fired on participants at around 2:18 p.m. The authorities are investigating the incident.

News Source : Celia

