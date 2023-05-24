“Northridge graffiti shooting” today : Report Reveals Northridge Graffiti Shooting Victim, a Painter, Died for Love

Reportedly, Northridge Graffiti Shooting Claims the Life of a Painter Who Died for Love today 2023.

Juan López, a worker painting over graffiti outside a Northridge ice cream shop, was killed by a gang member who was angry to see his tagging being painted over. Jamal Jackson, 24, was set to be arraigned on one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder. López fled Nicaragua to avoid the violence against people who oppose the government, and his sister has established a GoFundMe page to raise money to send his body back home.

News Source : Paige Austin

