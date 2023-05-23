Northumberland Police Officer, Keith Lewis Passes Away and Community Grieves

Keith Lewis, Northumberland Police Officer, Dies and Community Mourns

The Northumberland community was left in shock and sadness after the news of the passing of one of their highly respected police officers, Keith Lewis. The 45-year-old officer had been battling a long-term illness that eventually led to his untimely death.

Keith Lewis’ Career in the Police Force

Keith Lewis had been a police officer for over 20 years and was highly respected by his colleagues and the community he served. He had a reputation for his professionalism, dedication, and his commitment to keeping the streets of Northumberland safe.

Throughout his career, Keith had worked in various departments, including response policing, community policing, and traffic policing. He had received numerous commendations for his outstanding work, including his role in tackling drug-related crime in the area.

The Community Mourns

The news of Keith’s death has left the Northumberland community in mourning. Many residents have taken to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of the officer. They described him as a kind and caring person who was always willing to go the extra mile to help those in need.

Local businesses have also paid their respects to Keith. The owner of a local café, where Keith was a regular customer, said: “Keith was a lovely man, always polite and friendly. He will be truly missed.”

Tributes to Keith Lewis

The Northumberland Police Department has also paid tribute to Keith Lewis. Chief Constable Lisa Winward described him as a “dedicated and hardworking officer” who had made a significant contribution to the force.

She added: “Keith was a popular and well-respected member of the Northumberland Police Department, and his loss will be felt by all who knew him. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and colleagues at this difficult time.”

Police and Crime Commissioner Kim McGuinness also expressed her sadness at the news of Keith’s passing. She said: “Keith was a fantastic police officer who dedicated his life to keeping the people of Northumberland safe. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.”

Final Thoughts

The passing of Keith Lewis has left a void in the Northumberland community, and his loss will be felt by many. He will be remembered for his outstanding work as a police officer and his dedication to serving the people of Northumberland. Our thoughts and condolences go out to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time.

