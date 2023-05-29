“Northwest Miami-Dade shooting” today : Police Report Fatal Shooting and Injury of Woman in Northwest Miami-Dade

Police Report Fatal and Injurious Double Shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade today 2023.

A man was killed and a woman was injured in a double shooting in northwest Miami-Dade County. Police were called to the scene after receiving a report of gunfire in the area. The woman was taken to Ryder Trauma Center for treatment and was listed in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing and police have not yet identified a suspect.

News Source : CBS Miami Team

Northwest Miami-Dade shooting Fatal shooting in Miami-Dade Police investigate shooting in Miami-Dade Woman injured in Miami-Dade shooting Miami-Dade crime scene investigation