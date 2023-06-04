Northwestern Follower Crossword : The Art of Solving Northwestern Follower Crossword Puzzles: Tips and Tricks

Tips and Tricks for Mastering Northwestern Follower Crossword Puzzles

Introduction

Crossword puzzles are an excellent way to sharpen your cognitive abilities and keep your brain active. The Northwestern Follower Crossword is a popular crossword puzzle that has been around for many years. It is a challenging puzzle that requires a good understanding of wordplay, vocabulary, and general knowledge. In this article, we will take a closer look at the Northwestern Follower Crossword, its history, and how to solve it.

History of the Northwestern Follower Crossword

The Northwestern Follower Crossword was first published in the Chicago Tribune in 1913. It was created by a journalist named Arthur Wynne, who is credited with inventing the modern crossword puzzle. The first puzzle was a diamond-shaped grid with 32 clues. The puzzle was an instant success, and soon, other newspapers started publishing crossword puzzles.

The Northwestern Follower Crossword is so named because it follows a specific pattern. The puzzle has a grid with a series of numbered squares. The numbers correspond to clues, and the player must fill in the correct word in the corresponding square.

How to solve the Northwestern Follower Crossword

The Northwestern Follower Crossword is a challenging puzzle that requires a combination of general knowledge, vocabulary, and wordplay. Here are some tips for solving the Northwestern Follower Crossword:

Start with the easy clues

The Northwestern Follower Crossword has a mix of easy and difficult clues. Starting with the easy clues can give you a good foundation for solving the more challenging ones. Look for clues that have short words or phrases that you already know.

Use the crossings

One of the unique features of the Northwestern Follower Crossword is that the clues intersect. This means that the letters in one word are also used in another word. Use the crossings to your advantage when solving the puzzle. If you have one word that you are confident about, use the letters to help you solve the other words that intersect with it.

Look for patterns

The Northwestern Follower Crossword often uses wordplay and puns to create clues. Look for patterns in the clues that might give you a hint about the answer. For example, if a clue has a question mark at the end, it might be a pun or a play on words.

Use a dictionary

If you are stuck on a clue, don’t be afraid to use a dictionary. Look up the word in question and see if any of the definitions match the clue. You can also use a thesaurus to find synonyms for the word you are looking for.

Take a break

Sometimes, taking a break can help you solve the puzzle. Step away from the puzzle for a few minutes or even a few hours. When you come back to it, you might have a fresh perspective that can help you solve the clues that were giving you trouble.

Conclusion

The Northwestern Follower Crossword is a challenging puzzle that can provide hours of entertainment and mental stimulation. It requires a good understanding of vocabulary, wordplay, and general knowledge. By following the tips outlined in this article, you can improve your chances of solving the puzzle and enjoying the process. Next time you come across the Northwestern Follower Crossword, give it a try and see how far you can get.

Q: What is Northwestern Follower Crossword?

A: Northwestern Follower Crossword is a crossword puzzle game that is based on the Northwestern University’s student newspaper, The Daily Northwestern.

Q: How do I play Northwestern Follower Crossword?

A: To play Northwestern Follower Crossword, you need to solve the crossword puzzle by filling in the blanks with the correct answers.

Q: Where can I find Northwestern Follower Crossword?

A: Northwestern Follower Crossword can be found on The Daily Northwestern’s website.

Q: Is Northwestern Follower Crossword free to play?

A: Yes, Northwestern Follower Crossword is free to play.

Q: How often is Northwestern Follower Crossword updated?

A: Northwestern Follower Crossword is updated weekly, with a new puzzle available every Friday.

Q: Can I play Northwestern Follower Crossword on my mobile device?

A: Yes, Northwestern Follower Crossword can be played on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets.

Q: Are the puzzles in Northwestern Follower Crossword difficult?

A: The difficulty level of the puzzles in Northwestern Follower Crossword varies. Some puzzles may be easier than others, while some may be more challenging.

Q: Can I submit my completed puzzle to The Daily Northwestern?

A: Yes, you can submit your completed Northwestern Follower Crossword puzzle to The Daily Northwestern for a chance to be featured in the newspaper.

Q: Can I share Northwestern Follower Crossword with my friends?

A: Yes, you can share Northwestern Follower Crossword with your friends by sharing the link to the game on social media or through email.