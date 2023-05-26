Northwestern vs Denver Final Four Game: Watch Live Stream and Updates.: Watch No. 1 Northwestern’s Final Four Matchup Against No. 5 Denver: A Comprehensive Guide

Northwestern and Denver Set for Clash in 2023 Final Four

On Sunday, Northwestern will be looking to win a national championship when they face off against Denver in the 2023 Final Four. The Wildcats and the Pioneers are two dominant teams with contrasting strengths, as the Wildcats boast the top offense in the country, while the Pios have the best defense. Fans can follow Northwestern’s fourth straight Championship Weekend through this gamethread or on Twitter @insidenu.

Location and Game Time Information

The game will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. The game time is set for 2 p.m. CT. Fans who are unable to attend the game can catch it on ESPNU or listen to it on WNUR Sports 89.3 FM.

The Wildcats’ Fourth Straight Championship Weekend

Northwestern has been a dominant force in women’s lacrosse in recent years, winning three national championships in a row from 2018 to 2020. After the 2020 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Wildcats made it back to the Final Four in 2021, but fell short in the semifinals to Boston College.

Now, in 2023, Northwestern is once again on the cusp of a national championship. Led by head coach Kelly Amonte Hiller, the Wildcats have a potent offense that averages 17.5 goals per game, the highest in the country. They are led by senior attacker Izzy Scane, who has been a force all season, scoring a whopping 109 goals and dishing out 29 assists. Scane has been named a Tewaaraton Award finalist, which is given annually to the top player in women’s lacrosse.

The Pioneers’ Dominant Defense

Standing in Northwestern’s way are the Denver Pioneers, who boast the best defense in the country. Denver has allowed just 6.9 goals per game this season, the lowest in the nation. The Pioneers are led by junior goalkeeper Carson Gregg, who has a save percentage of .573 and has made 167 saves on the season.

The Pioneers’ offense is also nothing to scoff at, as they average 14.8 goals per game, good for seventh in the country. Denver is led by senior midfielder Bea Behrins, who has scored 81 goals and tallied 51 assists on the season.

A Clash of Styles

The matchup between Northwestern and Denver is a classic case of a high-powered offense going up against a stingy defense. It will be interesting to see how Northwestern’s offense, which has been nearly unstoppable all season, fares against a Denver defense that has shut down nearly every opponent they have faced.

On the other side of the ball, Denver’s offense will have their hands full against a Northwestern defense that has been solid all season. The Wildcats allow just 8.3 goals per game, good for 16th in the country. They are led by senior defender Jill Girardi, who has been a stalwart on the back line all season.

Final Thoughts

The 2023 Final Four promises to be an exciting event, and the matchup between Northwestern and Denver is sure to be a thrilling game. Will Northwestern’s high-powered offense be enough to overcome Denver’s dominant defense? Or will the Pioneers’ offense find a way to break down Northwestern’s solid defense? Only time will tell, but one thing is for sure: lacrosse fans are in for a treat on Sunday.

Women’s Lacrosse Final Four Northwestern vs. Denver NCAA lacrosse tournament Live stream women’s lacrosse Championship game preview

News Source : Inside NU Archives

Source Link :Gamethread/How to watch No. 1 Northwestern’s Final Four matchup against No. 5 Denver/