Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Reviews: Norwegian Cruise Line’s Quarterly Earnings Impressive, But Stock Performance Receives Mixed Reviews

Assessing the Future of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

The Mixed Reviews of Industry Professionals

Investors and analysts alike have been keeping a close eye on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) in recent days, as the company’s stock has garnered mixed reviews from industry professionals. According to Bloomberg.com, Norwegian Cruise Line shares have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages currently covering the stock. While four analysts have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating, three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, and five have issued a hold recommendation.

Impressive Quarterly Earnings Data

Despite these mixed reviews, Norwegian Cruise Line recently reported impressive quarterly earnings data on May 1st. The company beat expectations by reporting earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.30), surpassing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.21. Additionally, Norwegian Cruise Line had a revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion.

However, while a positive development for Norwegian Cruise Line’s financials, some concerns remain for investors who note that negative net margins and return on equity factors continue to overshadow the bright spots detailed in their Q1 reports.

Looking Ahead to FY2021-2022

Looking ahead to the fiscal year-end 2021 – 2022 year end, analysts’ project an EPS of $0.46 for Norwegian Cruise Line putting them closer to levels seen in pre-pandemic durations but still well below where income levels peaked after becoming publicly traded.

All eyes will be on how NCLH navigates its way through global economic fluctuations that resulted from COVID-19 that greatly impacted industries related to tourism such as cruises over this time period and whether it can return its operations near-pre pandemic levels in terms of profit generation capacities till next year ending March 31st.

Overall, there appears to be both enthusiasm and trepidation surrounding Norwegian Cruise Line’s future performance path at present time given its sales trajectory over timespans considered before and after the global pandemic.

Navigating the Storm: Assessing the Impact of COVID-19 on Norwegian Cruise Line and the Cruise Industry

As the travel industry continues to navigate the ever-changing landscape of the COVID-19 pandemic, cruise line companies are among those that have taken a significant hit. The recent reports issued by various research firms on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd (NCLH) exemplify this impact.

Truist Financial, Barclays, and Wells Fargo & Company have all decreased their price objectives on NCLH shares, highlighting a reduction in expected earnings for the company. This comes as no surprise given the variety of restrictions and regulations put in place by governments around the world in response to COVID-19.

In contrast, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on NCLH shares, indicating a more positive outlook for the company. Despite this apparent optimism, StockNews.com initiated coverage with a “sell” rating for Norwegian Cruise Line, suggesting that this could be an exceedingly uncertain time for investors looking to get into industries like the cruise line market.

The Numbers Behind NCLH

The numbers behind NCLH also raise red flags. The company’s market capitalization is $6.29 billion, creating a high degree of potential volatility based on factors such as the ongoing pandemic and other world events. NCLH’s low of $10.31 and high of $18.67 over the past year leave ample room for interpretation based on current events and other market movers.

Analysts have also noted that NCLH’s debt-to-equity ratio is exceptionally high at 184.14 while its current ratio stands at 0.29 – far below what experts say is comfortable for a company of its size.

Proceed with Caution

All told, it seems investors should proceed with caution when considering investing in NCLH or any other cruise line stock given current conditions worldwide.

