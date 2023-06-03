“Norwich attractions”: Exploring Norwich: Must-See Attractions and Activities for Tourists

Discovering Norwich: 9 Must-Visit Places for First-Time Visitors

If you’re planning a trip to Norwich and wondering what to do in this charming city, we’ve got you covered. Here are nine places that our readers suggested were the best places to take someone who had never visited Norwich before.

1. Norwich Cathedral

Norwich Cathedral’s spire has risen above our city’s skyline for more than 900 years. Originally a Benedictine monastery, the cathedral has recently hosted Dippy the Dinosaur, and a helter-skelter. Budge, the cathedral cat, can be found snoozing in the warm nooks of the grand landmark.

2. Norwich Castle

Norwich Castle was designed to be a royal palace rather than a fortification, but no Norman kings lived in it. Henry I is known to have stayed at Norwich Castle for Christmas of 1121. From the 14th century, the keep was used as a prison and in 1894 the castle opened as a museum.

3. Elm Hill

Known as one of the country’s most well-preserved medieval streets, Elm Hill has been used as a set in multiple Hollywood films and TV shows. It was thought that during the Black Death in the 1300s, the street was used as plague pits to dump thousands of bodies. Elm Hill enjoyed a period of relative prosperity due to the city’s booming textiles and weaving trade as workers settled Elm Hill.

4. Norwich Lanes

The city’s independent businesses thrive within the Norwich Lanes, which are one of the city’s most picturesque spots. Take a wander through to show your visitors some of the wonderful offerings of our city.

5. Tour of our underground streets

There are a few ways you can venture below the streets of Norwich. The Shoebox Community Hub, in Castle Meadow, offers tours around the historic street which lurks below. The genuine medieval street was built in the old castle ditches and there are buildings that date back to the 15th century, including a weaver’s cottage and a merchant’s house.

6. City wall

Some of the city’s medieval wall still exists around Norwich. The walls started to be built in 1294 and were completed in the mid-14th century. They formed the longest circuit of urban defences in Britain – longer than any in London. Visitors can explore this in a self-guided 60 to 90-minute walking tour from The Norwich Society.

7. Walk around Cow Tower and Bishops Bridge

A walk around Cow Tower and Bishops Bridge is a scenic way to enjoy the city. Cow Tower was built in 1398 as part of the city’s defences. It is one of the earliest purpose-built artillery blockhouses in England. Stop off at The Red Lion pub for a quick pint pit stop or some lunch.

8. Kett’s Heights

A short climb up to the viewing point at Kett’s Heights is worth the walk for the spectacular scenes you can take in from the top. Looking over Norwich, the view pans around some of the city’s most famous landmarks. The Heights is where Robert Kett and his 10,000 followers besieged the city in 1549.

9. Pub crawl

Once boasting a pub for every day of the year, our city’s watering holes make a great pub crawl. Spoilt for choice for independent and interesting pubs, a crawl can take place in any part of the city, from NR1 through to NR3, and it will not disappoint.

If you’re planning a trip to Norwich, don’t miss these nine must-visit places for first-time visitors. From historic landmarks to picturesque streets and lively pubs, Norwich has something for everyone.

News Source : Kate Wolstenholme

Source Link :Things to do and places to go when visiting Norwich/