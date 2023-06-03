“Norwich attractions”: Ideas for activities and destinations to explore during a trip to Norwich

Exploring Norwich: 9 Must-Visit Places for First-Time Visitors

If you’re planning a trip to Norwich and are wondering where to start, look no further than this list of nine must-visit places suggested by our readers. From historic landmarks to scenic walks and pub crawls, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant city.

1. Norwich Cathedral

With a spire that has stood tall for over 900 years, Norwich Cathedral is a must-visit landmark in the city. Originally a Benedictine monastery, the cathedral has seen a range of events, from hosting Dippy the Dinosaur to housing the beloved cathedral cat, Budge.

2. Norwich Castle

Although it was designed to be a royal palace, no Norman kings ever lived in Norwich Castle. However, it has an interesting history as a prison from the 14th century and now serves as a museum. Henry I is known to have stayed at the castle for Christmas in 1121.

3. Elm Hill

Elm Hill is a well-preserved medieval street that has been featured in multiple Hollywood films and TV shows. During the Black Death in the 1300s, it was believed to have been used as a dumping ground for the bodies of plague victims. Today, it’s a picturesque spot that offers a glimpse into Norwich’s past.

4. Norwich Lanes

The Norwich Lanes are home to a variety of independent businesses and are one of the city’s most picturesque spots. Take a wander through these streets to discover some of the unique offerings of the city.

5. Tour of our underground streets

If you’re interested in history, a tour of Norwich’s underground streets is a must-visit. The Shoebox Community Hub offers tours of a genuine medieval street that was built in the old castle ditches. You’ll see buildings that date back to the 15th century, including a weaver’s cottage and a merchant’s house.

6. City Wall

Norwich’s medieval city wall still exists today, and visitors can explore it on a self-guided walking tour. The walls were completed in the mid-14th century and formed the longest circuit of urban defences in Britain, longer than any in London.

7. Cow Tower and Bishops Bridge

A walk around Cow Tower and Bishops Bridge is a scenic way to enjoy the city. Cow Tower was built in 1398 as part of the city’s defences and is one of the earliest purpose-built artillery blockhouses in England. Stop off at The Red Lion pub for a quick drink or some lunch.

8. Kett’s Heights

Kett’s Heights offers a breathtaking view of Norwich’s most famous landmarks. It’s where Robert Kett and his followers besieged the city in 1549. A short climb to the viewing point is worth it for the spectacular scenes.

9. Pub Crawl

With a pub for every day of the year in its history, Norwich is a great place for a pub crawl. With a range of independent and interesting pubs, you can crawl through any part of the city and be sure to find a good time.

Whether you’re interested in history, architecture, or just having a good time, Norwich has something for everyone. Start with these nine must-visit places and discover all that this vibrant city has to offer.

