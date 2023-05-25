Norwood man dies in two-car crash on Truman Highway in Boston

Norwood man (victim) : Man from Norwood dies in two-car crash on Truman Highway in Boston

According to Massachusetts State Police, a man from Norwood died in a two-car crash on Truman Highway in Boston. Emergency crews, including state troopers, Boston police, firefighters, and Boston EMS, responded to reports of a vehicle crash on Wednesday at approximately 11:54 p.m. A 2001 Volkswagen Beetle and a 2014 Hyundai Sonata were found in the inbound (northbound) travel lane upon arrival. The preliminary investigation suggests that the Volkswagen, traveling outbound (southbound), lost control, rotated, crossed over the median strip, and entered the inbound lane, where it was struck by the oncoming Hyundai. The operator and only occupant of the Volkswagen, a 54-year-old man from Norwood, was pronounced dead at the scene. The Hyundai driver, a 60-year-old man from Hyde Park, was transported to Faulkner Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Troopers detected an odor of alcohol and observed several beer cans inside the Volkswagen during the investigation. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News Source : 7News

State police Truman Highway Boston News Late night crash Norwood man killed