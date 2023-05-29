Norwood shooting leaves one man with life-threatening injuries, suspect on the run

Norwood shooting victim : Norwood Shooting Leaves One Man Hospitalized with Life-Threatening Injuries

Early this morning, a Norwood man was shot inside a home on Hunter Avenue. The police responded to the report of the shooting at around 1 a.m. and found the victim with at least one gunshot wound to the chest. He was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries. The police are questioning at least two witnesses, and one person was seen in handcuffs. However, the suspect is on the run. The police stated that the shooting was not a random act. This is a developing story, and further updates will be provided as they become available.

News Source : WCPO 9 Cincinnati

