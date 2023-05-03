Nothing Phone 2 Release Date In India – Nothing Phone 2 Leaks : Launch window announced for US release of Nothing Phone 2

Nothing has announced that the Phone 2 is set to launch in the summer of 2023 and will be available for purchase in the US. The company had previously teased the release of the Phone 2 at MWC 2023. However, the latest announcement provides some concrete information about the launch of the new device.

Nothing has not revealed many details about the Phone 2, but it has suggested that it will be a more “premium” device powered by a Snapdragon 8 series processor. Additionally, a short animation posted by the company has hinted at the potential inclusion of lights on the phone.

The summer launch window suggests that the Phone 2 could launch in late June at the earliest. An accidental post by Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon has also suggested that the Phone 2 will use last year’s Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset, which would still be a significant upgrade over the Nothing Phone 1’s Snapdragon 778G Plus SoC.

News Source : Android Authority

Source Link :The Nothing Phone 2 is US-bound and has a launch window/