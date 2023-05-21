“Notion Web Clipper”: The Definitive Guide on How to Utilize Notion Web Clipper

Notion Web Clipper: How to Use It to Organize Your Online Research

Notion is a popular app for organizing workflows and planning future projects. In addition to the standalone service, which you can download on multiple devices and use in your web browser, you can step up your note-taking and research with Notion Web Clipper.

Notion Web Clipper is a handy option for keeping useful articles and resources in one place, but you might find using and setting up the tool somewhat confusing at first. Fortunately, we’re here to help you. In this guide, you’ll learn everything you need to know about using Notion Web Clipper.

What Is Notion Web Clipper?

Notion Web Clipper lets you clip pages into Notion when you’re online. Note that you will need an internet connection to clip and save pages to Notion. You might want to do this if you’re looking to step up your internet research. If you use Notion on your smartphone or tablet, you’ll find the tool included and won’t need to worry about downloading anything extra.

You can also use Notion Web Clipper on your computer. However, unlike on smartphones and tablets, you’ll have to download an additional extension for your browser. Notion Web Clipper is available for Safari and Google Chrome. You can also use the tool if you browse in Firefox instead.

What Does Notion Web Clipper Do Within Notion?

After clipping a webpage in your browser, the extension will create a new subpage within the Notion app. Here, you’ll find the full piece written out—and the page will also include images used in the text.

You can choose the workspace for which you want Notion Web Clipper to save your page. Once you’ve done that and saved everything, you can customize however you feel is necessary. Moreover, you can access the pages you’ve saved from any device that supports Notion.

Notion Web Clipper lets you clip pages into Notion regardless of whether you’re online or offline. However, at the time of writing in May 2022, Notion has limited offline capabilities compared to some other apps. So, to access your pages, you might need to go online.

Is Notion Web Clipper Free?

Even if you don’t have a paid Notion subscription, you can use Notion Web Clipper at no additional cost. Note that while the clipper itself is free, certain Notion features may be limited with a free subscription.

You can also choose which workspace you save your newly-created page to. You can learn more about using Notion in general in our complete beginner’s guide to Notion.

How to Use Notion Web Clipper

Now that you know the basics of what Notion Web Clipper is and what you can do with it, let’s look at how you can use the tool. To make everything easier for you to follow, we’ve broken each important step into subsections.

Adding Notion Web Clipper as an Extension

If you’re going to use Notion Web Clipper on your desktop device, you’ll first need to download the extension. Doing so is quite simple, and you can download it straight from the Notion website.

In this example, we’ll show you how to add Notion Web Clipper as an extension in Google Chrome. Follow these instructions for whichever browser you use:

Go to the Notion Web Clipper.

Under the Notion Web Clipper section, which is at the top of the page, you’ll see prompts to download the extension for your browser. Choose whichever option(s) apply to your needs.

If you’re asked to, confirm that you want to add the Notion Web Clipper extension. In this example, we’ll click on Add to Chrome.

You might see a pop-up window appear. Confirm your choice again if asked to.

After completing the steps listed above, you should be able to use Notion Web Clipper after a few seconds. If you can’t see the logo in your browser, try closing and reopening your browser.

Saving Website Pages to Notion Web Clipper on Your Computer

Once you’ve added the Notion Web Clipper to your browser, you can start clipping your webpages without too much hassle. Here’s how to save these pages to the app on your computer.

Visit the webpage that you want to clip into Notion.

Go to the Notion logo, which you should see next to the URL bar.

Choose the location in Notion where you want to save your clipped webpage.

Either hit the Enter key or the blue Save page button when you’re ready.

Saving Website Pages to Notion Web Clipper on Your Smartphone or Tablet

The process for saving webpages in Notion is different if you do so from your smartphone or tablet. Below, you’ll find the steps you need to follow.

Like on your computer, start by visiting the website that you want to clip into the app.

Click on the Share icon in your smartphone browser.

Look for Notion in the list of apps.

Choose the workspace where you want to save the clipped webpage. You can also adjust the name of your page if you feel like doing so is necessary.

Hit the Save button when you’ve finished customizing everything else.

Accessing Your Clipped Webpage in Notion

After clipping an online resource, you should see the page in the same place that you saved it in Notion. Once you’ve clicked on the saved page, what you see depends on the type of media you clipped.

If you clipped an online article, you’d see the entire piece written out—with all of the images also included. You can see an example below.

In addition to seeing your saved page, you’ll also see a link to the original article online.

Customizing Your Clipped Notion Webpage

After saving your page in Notion, you might want to customize your text by highlighting or italicizing it. You can do various other things with your text in Notion, such as changing the color, creating callouts, and bolding the writing.

Clipping your pages in Notion is one of many ways you can use Notion as a student. By keeping your online research organized and easily accessible, you can stay on top of your studies and achieve your academic goals.

Notion Web Clipper tips Notion Web Clipper tricks Notion Web Clipper shortcuts Notion Web Clipper features Notion Web Clipper tutorial

News Source : MUO

Source Link :How to Use Notion Web Clipper: The Ultimate Guide/