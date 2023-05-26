Notorious criminal involved in snatchings and fraudulent ATM withdrawals arrested by Focal Point police.

notorious criminal : Notorious criminal nabbed for snatching and ATM fraud: Focal Point police

A notorious criminal involved in snatchings and fraudulent withdrawals of money by exchanging ATM cards with gullible persons was apprehended by the Focal Point police today, as per their statement. An image accompanying the statement shows the accused in custody.

News Source : The Tribune India

ATM fraud Card skimming Credit card fraud Financial crime Identity theft