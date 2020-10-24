Notre Dame Students Killed : Notre Dame officials confirm two of the victims who were killed in this morning’s fatal accident on Ironwood are two Notre Dame freshman

Notre Dame Students Killed : Notre Dame officials confirm two of the victims who were killed in this morning’s fatal accident on Ironwood are two Notre Dame freshman

Ibrahim Samra WNDU @ISamraWNDU · 38m BREAKING UPDATE: Notre Dame officials confirm two of the victims who were killed in this morning’s fatal accident on Ironwood are two Notre Dame freshman. The third victim, a sophomore, is currently hospitalized, per a letter to students and staff.

