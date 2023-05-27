“Notti Osama, 14-Year-Old NY Drill Rapper, Fatally Stabbed”

Introduction

The death of Notti Osama has shaken the music industry and his fans alike. The 14-year-old drill rapper from New York was stabbed to death on June 4th, 2021. A video of the incident went viral on social media, sparking outrage and calls for justice.

Background

Notti Osama, whose real name was Jashawn Martin, was a rising star in the drill music scene. He gained popularity on platforms like TikTok and Instagram, where he shared his music and videos with his fans. His music often featured violent and graphic lyrics, which is common in the drill music genre.

The Death Video

The video of Notti Osama’s death was filmed by a bystander and shared widely on social media. The video shows a group of people arguing on a street corner before one person lunges at Notti with a knife. Notti tries to run away but is chased and repeatedly stabbed by the attacker. The video ends with Notti lying on the ground, bleeding heavily while his attacker walks away.

The Aftermath

After the video went viral, many people expressed their shock and sadness at Notti’s death. The rapper had a large following on social media, and his fans flooded his pages with messages of condolence. Some people also used the video as an opportunity to call attention to the issue of gun and knife violence in urban communities.

The police have since arrested a suspect in connection with Notti’s murder. The suspect, who is also a minor, has been charged with second-degree murder and criminal possession of a weapon. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Conclusion

Notti Osama’s death is a tragic loss for the music industry and his fans. His music was a reflection of the realities of life in urban communities, and his untimely death is a reminder of the violence that young people face every day. As we mourn Notti’s passing, we must also work towards creating safer communities where young people can thrive without fear of violence.

