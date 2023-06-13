Nottingham Stabbing Attack Claims Three Lives, Including Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar: Obituary

Three Dead in Horrific Early Morning Nottingham Stabbing Attack

Barnaby Webber and Grace Kumar were among the three individuals who lost their lives in a brutal stabbing attack that occurred in Nottingham in the early hours of the morning. The tragic incident has left the community in shock and mourning.

Barnaby Webber, a beloved member of the community, was a well-respected businessman known for his kind and generous spirit. He was a loving husband and father who will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

Grace Kumar was a bright young woman with a promising future ahead of her. She was a dedicated student who worked hard to achieve her goals and dreams. Her loss is a devastating blow to her family and the community as a whole.

The identity of the third victim has not been released at this time.

The police are currently investigating the incident and are appealing to anyone with information to come forward. Our thoughts and prayers are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this tragedy.

