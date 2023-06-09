Novak Djokovic consoles Carlos Alcaraz after severe cramp in French Open semifinals

Carlos Alcaraz : Injury mars Carlos Alcaraz’s semifinal match against Novak Djokovic at Roland Garros

The highly anticipated semifinal match between two top tennis players at Roland Garros on Friday did not disappoint. World No. 1 Carlos Alvaraz, aged 20, engaged in a fierce battle on the clay against 36-year-old Novak Djokovic, a 22-time Grand Slam winner. However, the match was marred towards the end when Alcaraz suffered a severe cramp. Despite giving it his all, Alcaraz eventually lost in four sets, with Djokovic winning 6-3, 5-7, 6-1, 6-1. Djokovic showed compassion towards the young and talented Alcaraz, sending his best wishes and understanding, and predicting that Alcaraz will win the tournament many times in the future. Djokovic also expressed his respect for Alcaraz’s fighting spirit and hopes for his speedy recovery.

News Source : Diario AS

Djokovic Alcaraz Tennis news Tennis updates Celebrity sports news