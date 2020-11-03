November Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month : Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms and Risk Factors.

November is also known as PCAM- pancreatic cancer awareness month.

Strength and courage to the bravehearts fighting this silent disease..

Let’s not ignore and spread awareness..

What is Pancreatic Cancer ?

Cancer that begins in the organ lying behind the lower part of the stomach (pancreas).

The pancreas secretes enzymes that aid digestion and hormones that help regulate the metabolism of sugars. This type of cancer is often detected late, spreads rapidly, and has a poor prognosis.

There are no symptoms in the early stages. Later stages are associated with symptoms, but these can be non-specific, such as lack of appetite and weight loss.

Treatment may include surgically removing the pancreas, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms

People may experience:

Pain areas: in the abdomen or middle back

Gastrointestinal: fluid in the abdomen or nausea

Whole body: fatigue or loss of appetite

Also common: dark urine, weight loss, or yellow skin and eyes

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Nov. 21 is an initiative of the WPCC, which is composed of more than 80 organizations from over 30 countries on six continents, including the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a founding member.

Social Media Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Campaign.

People are using all kinds of method to raise awareness of the danger of pancreatic cancer. A lots of people posted tribute to their love once who recently died of pancreatic cancer, while others are doing charity works and giveaways to remind the general public of the danger of pancreatic cancer.

