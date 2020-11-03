November Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month : Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms and Risk Factors.

November is also known as PCAM- pancreatic cancer awareness month.
Strength and courage to the bravehearts fighting this silent disease..
Let’s not ignore and spread awareness..

What is Pancreatic Cancer ?

Cancer that begins in the organ lying behind the lower part of the stomach (pancreas).
The pancreas secretes enzymes that aid digestion and hormones that help regulate the metabolism of sugars. This type of cancer is often detected late, spreads rapidly, and has a poor prognosis.
There are no symptoms in the early stages. Later stages are associated with symptoms, but these can be non-specific, such as lack of appetite and weight loss.
Treatment may include surgically removing the pancreas, radiation, and chemotherapy.

Pancreatic Cancer Symptoms

People may experience:
Pain areas: in the abdomen or middle back
Gastrointestinal: fluid in the abdomen or nausea
Whole body: fatigue or loss of appetite
Also common: dark urine, weight loss, or yellow skin and eyes

November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. World Pancreatic Cancer Day on Nov. 21 is an initiative of the WPCC, which is composed of more than 80 organizations from over 30 countries on six continents, including the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (PanCAN), a founding member.

Social Media Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Campaign.

People are using all kinds of method to raise awareness of the danger of pancreatic cancer. A lots of people posted tribute to their love once who recently died of pancreatic cancer, while others are doing charity works and giveaways to remind the general public of the danger of pancreatic cancer.

 

 

W P C C wrote 
WPCC Chair Jess Abelsohn makes time to fight for pancreatic cancer awareness for her mom. “My mum Rochelle was diagnosed in March 2013. She passed away 16 months later… We’re so thankful that we had that time together to make precious memories, including my wedding.”

Alanna @alanna_rudd wrote
November is Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. Raising awareness in memory of my amazing dad who lost his life just 2 months after being diagnosed with this terrible disease. Hoping for better diagnosis and survival rates in the future @PancreaticCanUK
Steve Urchek wrote 
Early detection is the key to living longer with #PancreaticCancer Know the symptoms and give yourself a better shot of surviving longer. Raise awareness and keep advocating for a cure.

Indira Wojcik wrote 
Today marks the first day of Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month. After losing my husband to pancreatic cancer in 2015, I have committed to make a difference. I will try to post something purple each day in honor of the 57,600 people that will be diagnosed this year. Purple heartPurple heartPurple heart

Lindinger @Lindingertv wrote 

All Ad revenue on the stream goes to charity. Since my gf’s father passed away from Pancreatic cancer couple of years ago I wanted our first charity be @PanCAN. I know ad revenue sucks on twitch but it is something. I did match the amount myself. I will be doing this every month from now on. And this is also the reason why I try to run ads during my breaks. It also removes preroll ads for x amount of time which is nice. So thank you all for being a part of this by watching and supporting the stream!

Taelor Jack-o-lantern wrote

Oct 29
HOUSTON, TX! If you’re looking for a Private Chef that will keep you full but wanting more, book with me!!

•ALL profits from November go to help find a cure for Pancreatic Cancer

Please LIKE & SHARE to spread the word!

Dr Caroline Flurey @C_Flurey wrote 

My mum told her GP she had 5 symptoms of pancreatic cancer, and that her mum and brother died of it. He told her she was worrying unnecessarily – repeatedly for a year.
By the time he arranged tests she was at Stage 4.
GP education’s desperately needed on this

