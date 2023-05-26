“NPR news quiz”: Challenge yourself with NPR’s weekly news quiz: Can you answer this question? Who is this individual?

Keeping Up with the Latest News

This week has been a busy one for journalists and news enthusiasts alike. With a variety of ongoing stories and new developments, it can be difficult to keep track of everything that’s happening. Here’s a rundown of some of the most significant updates:

The Debt Ceiling Issue

The issue of the debt ceiling has been a major point of contention for some time now, with both Democrats and Republicans debating the best course of action. As of now, the issue remains unresolved, with both sides continuing to push their own agendas.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis Announces Presidential Run

On the political front, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made headlines this week by announcing his intention to run for the Republican presidential nomination. DeSantis has been a rising star in the party for some time, and his announcement has been met with both excitement and skepticism.

TikTok Sues Montana Over Ban

In tech news, TikTok made waves by filing a lawsuit against the state of Montana over its ban on the popular app. While many have criticized the move as an overreach on TikTok’s part, the company has defended its actions as necessary to protect its users and ensure their continued access to the app.

Of course, these are just a few of the stories that have been making headlines this week. Here are a few other noteworthy developments:

The Latest News in Brief

COVID-19 cases continue to rise in many parts of the world, with new variants causing concern among health officials.

The United States and other countries are grappling with supply chain issues, causing shortages of goods ranging from computer chips to toilet paper.

The ongoing conflict in Afghanistan shows no signs of abating, with Taliban forces continuing to make gains and U.S. troops preparing to withdraw.

The Tokyo Olympics are in full swing, with athletes from around the world competing in a variety of sports.

As always, it’s important to stay informed about what’s happening in the world around us. Whether you’re keeping up with the latest political developments or following breaking news in science and technology, staying up-to-date is essential for making informed decisions and staying engaged with the world at large.

NPR news quiz Current events quiz Weekly news quiz Test your knowledge quiz News trivia quiz

News Source : Holly J. Morris

Source Link :Test yourself against NPR’s weekly news quiz. For example: Who is this guy?/