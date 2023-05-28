NSP Scholarship Payment Status: How to Verify the Status of NSP Scholarship Payment

Introduction

National Scholarship Portal (NSP) is a government initiative that aims to provide financial support to meritorious students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education. The scheme offers various scholarships such as Pre-Matric, Post-Matric, and Merit-Cum-Means to students who meet the eligibility criteria. Once the application process is complete, it is essential to check the NSP scholarship payment status to know if your application has been approved and the scholarship amount has been disbursed. In this article, we will discuss the steps to check NSP scholarship payment status.

Step 1: Visit the National Scholarship Portal

The first step to check the NSP scholarship payment status is to visit the National Scholarship Portal (NSP) website at www.scholarships.gov.in. Once you are on the homepage, click on the ‘Login’ button located on the top right corner of the screen.

Step 2: Login with your credentials

Once you click on the ‘Login’ button, you will be directed to a login page. Enter your registered email ID and password to log in to your account. If you have forgotten your password, click on the ‘Forgot Password’ link and follow the instructions to reset your password.

Step 3: Click on ‘Application Status’

Once you have logged in to your account, click on the ‘Application Status’ link located on the left-hand side of the screen. This link will take you to a page where you can check the status of your NSP scholarship application.

Step 4: Select the appropriate academic year

On the ‘Application Status’ page, select the academic year for which you have applied for the scholarship. You will see a drop-down menu that contains the academic year options. Select the appropriate academic year and click on the ‘Search’ button.

Step 5: Check the status of your application

Once you have clicked on the ‘Search’ button, the status of your NSP scholarship application will be displayed on the screen. The status could be ‘Pending for Verification,’ ‘Verified and Approved,’ ‘Rejected,’ or ‘Payment in Process.’ If your application has been approved, you will see the scholarship amount and the date of disbursement.

Step 6: Download the payment receipt

If your scholarship application has been approved and the scholarship amount has been disbursed, you can download the payment receipt from the ‘Application Status’ page. Click on the ‘Download Receipt’ button to download the payment receipt. The payment receipt contains details such as the scholarship amount, the date of disbursement, and the bank account number where the scholarship amount has been credited.

Conclusion

Checking the NSP scholarship payment status is crucial to know if your application has been approved, and the scholarship amount has been disbursed. The process is simple, and you can check the status by visiting the National Scholarship Portal, logging in to your account, selecting the appropriate academic year, and checking the status of your application. If your application has been approved and the scholarship amount has been disbursed, you can download the payment receipt from the ‘Application Status’ page. We hope this article has helped you understand the steps to check NSP scholarship payment status.

