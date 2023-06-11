NSW woman and mother of three passes away in two-car crash involving ex-partner

Mum-of-three killed in NSW after two-car crash involving ex-partner

A tragic incident occurred in New South Wales when a mother-of-three lost her life in a two-car collision that involved her ex-partner. The accident took place on a highway, and the woman was declared dead on the scene.

The two cars collided head-on, and the ex-partner of the deceased was injured and transported to a nearby hospital. The police are investigating the cause of the accident, and it is unclear if any charges will be pressed.

The incident has left the community in shock, and the family of the deceased is devastated. They have requested privacy during this difficult time.

