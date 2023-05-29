“NTR Jr biography”: NT Rama Rao Jr: A Comprehensive Look at His Family, Wife, Son, Age, Film Career, Blockbuster Movies, Interesting Facts, Earnings, Net Worth, and Life Story

NT Rama Rao Jr: A Popular Actor and a Family Man

NT Rama Rao Jr, also known as Jr NTR, is a well-known Indian actor who primarily works in Telugu cinema. He is the grandson of the legendary actor and former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao. Jr NTR has carved a niche for himself in the film industry with his exceptional acting skills and charming personality.

Family and Personal Life

Jr NTR was born on May 20, 1983, in Hyderabad, Telangana, to Nandamuri Harikrishna and Shalini Bhaskar Rao. He is the grandson of Nandamuri Taraka Rama Rao, who was a prominent actor and politician. Jr NTR is married to Lakshmi Pranathi, and the couple has two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram. Jr NTR is a family-oriented person and spends his free time with his family.

Film Career

Jr NTR started his acting career at the age of 8 with the film “Brahmarshi Vishwamitra.” However, his first major role came in the film “Ninnu Chudalani” in 2001. He received critical acclaim for his performance in the film “Student No. 1” in 2001, which marked the beginning of his successful career in Telugu cinema. Jr NTR has acted in over 30 films and has won several awards for his performances.

Top Films

Jr NTR has delivered many hit films in his career. Some of his top films include:

Yamadonga (2007)

Adhurs (2010)

Baadshah (2013)

Temper (2015)

Janatha Garage (2016)

Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018)

Facts

Here are some interesting facts about Jr NTR:

Jr NTR is a trained Kuchipudi dancer.

He is a big fan of cars and owns a BMW and a Range Rover.

Jr NTR is also a playback singer and has lent his voice for a few songs in his films.

He is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout regime to maintain his physique.

Jr NTR is known for his philanthropic work and has been associated with several charitable causes.

Salary and Net Worth

Jr NTR is one of the highest-paid actors in Telugu cinema. He reportedly earns around Rs. 20 crore per film. His net worth is estimated to be around $50 million.

Biography

Jr NTR is a talented actor who has made a mark in the film industry with his exceptional acting skills. He comes from a family of actors and has continued the legacy with his impressive performances. Jr NTR is also a family-oriented person and spends his free time with his loved ones. He is a fitness enthusiast and follows a strict workout regime to maintain his physique. Jr NTR is involved in several charitable causes and is known for his philanthropic work. He has a huge fan following and is one of the most popular actors in Telugu cinema today.

