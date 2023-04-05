Nu-Finmen co-founder Robert Trotman dies at 82

Introduction

Robert Trotman passed away on March 22, 2021, at his home in Massapequa due to a heart attack. He was 82 years old. Trotman was the co-founder of the Nu-Finmen Swim Team, which was previously based in Hempstead. His swim program aimed to break down barriers and stereotypes in the swimming community for thousands of minority youths who may never have had the chance to learn how to swim.

Early Life and Career

Robert Trotman was born in Harlem and was the third of four children. His parents were Gladstone Trotman and Irma Trotman. Despite the societal belief that Black people could not swim, Trotman became a natural athlete and was selected as the first Black swim team captain at DeWitt Clinton High School in the Bronx.

At 16 years old, Trotman quit his after-school job to pursue swimming at the bath house in Harlem. He swam competitively on an AAU team while also serving as his high school’s glee club president. Trotman later joined the doo-wop group Norman Fox and The Rob Roys. It was during a Harmoneers practice at a friend’s house where he met Patricia Ann Trotman, his future wife, whom he would be married to for 60 years. They had two children: Jennifer and Todd Trotman.

After serving two years in the 82nd Airborne Paratrooper Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, Trotman enrolled in Queens College but left before obtaining his degree. He focused on his career as a lifeguard captain, MTA motorman, and head of the Nu-Finmen Swim Club (previously known as the Finmen Swim Club).

The Nu-Finmen Swim Team Legacy

For nearly 60 years, the Nu-Finmen Swim Team produced dozens of nationally recognized athletes, Junior Olympians, NCAA All-Americans, and county champions. Trotman was also a coach for the York College swim team for 14 years. He drove to any pool where there were children in need of swim training, regardless of their location.

Trotman built a reputation for instilling a strong work ethic and values of personal responsibility and determination in his students. He became the first minority coach to train age group swimmers at the Olympic Training Center in Colorado Springs and started the Martin Luther King Jr. Invitational Swim meet. In 2014, he received the Diversity and Inclusion Award from United States Swimming.

Personal Tributes to Robert Trotman

Many individuals whose lives Trotman touched offered their personal tributes to him. Jennifer Ann Trotman, his daughter, said that her father’s goal was to let the world know that Black kids could swim and excel in the sport. Karima Tongue met Trotman when she was eight years old and said that he shaped her entire existence. Dina Graham said that Trotman began teaching her to swim before she learned how to walk and had a significant impact on her life.

The Legacy of Robert Trotman

The Nu-Finmen Swim Team’s success would not have been possible without Robert Trotman’s contributions. His advocacy for minority youth in swimming shattered stereotypes and broke down barriers, giving thousands of children the chance to learn how to swim. Trotman’s legacy continues to inspire many and will pave the way for future generations of minority youths in the swimming community.

Robert Trotman is survived by his wife, two children, sisters-in-law, Janet Poitier and Francis Trotman, and brother-in-law Paul Covington. He was buried at the Calverton National Cemetery with military honors on March 30, 2021.