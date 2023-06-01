“Nudist beach Israel”: Israel’s Nudist Beach Listed as One of the World’s Top 20 Beaches for Naturists

Nudist Beach in Israel Ranks in Top 20 Worldwide

A beach near the village of Metzoke Dragot in Israel has been named among the world’s top 20 nudist beaches by the Naturist Society. The beach is located on the shores of the Dead Sea, offering a tranquil spot for those wishing to practice nudism. While Israeli legislation on the subject remains unclear, the beach has become a popular location for naturists.

The Israeli Naturist Federation lists four prime locations for naturism in Israel. In addition to the Dead Sea beach, there is a beach north of Tel Aviv near the Tel Baruch area, a beach south of Ashkelon, and a spot near Ga’ash beach, south of Netanya. The Ga’ash location, at the foot of a sandstone hill, is considered the most iconic spot for nudists in Israel.

The recent ranking by the Naturist Society has brought some favorable limelight to Israel’s culture, particularly when paired with a bite from La Piedra, a recently crowned top 50 worldwide pizzeria located in Jerusalem. However, there is still much to be said about Israel’s ranking in gender equality compared to other OECD countries.

In a list of countries with significant inequality between men and women, Israel is joined by Turkey, Chile, the USA, and Slovakia. By contrast, Belgium, Italy, Norway, Spain, and Sweden have relatively low levels of inequality.

Despite these challenges, the inclusion of the Dead Sea beach in the Naturist Society’s ranking is a testament to Israel’s growing acceptance of naturism. The beach offers a peaceful and secluded location for those looking to practice nudism, and is a welcome addition to the list of top nudist beaches worldwide.

Israel Beaches Nudist Beaches Top 20 Nudist Beaches Middle East Beaches Mediterranean Beaches

News Source : i24NEWS

Source Link :Nudist Beach In Israel Ranks Among The Top 20 In The World/