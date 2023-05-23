“Nuggets championships”: Number of NBA Championships Won by the Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets Make Franchise History by Advancing to the 2023 NBA Finals

The Denver Nuggets have made history by advancing to the 2023 NBA Finals. The team was able to topple the Los Angeles Lakers in the Western Conference Finals, securing their spot in the championship series. As the No. 1 seed in the West for most of the regular season, Nikola Jokic, Jamal Murray, and the rest of the Nuggets roster have been carving their way through the postseason, and are now just four wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

A Franchise First

This year’s NBA Finals will mark the first time in the history of the franchise that the Denver Nuggets have made it to the championship series. Since joining the league in 1976 as part of the ABA-NBA merger, the Nuggets have had a handful of close calls, making the Western Conference Finals just four times prior to this year. In 1978, the David Thompson-led squad fell to the Seattle SuperSonics in six games. In 1985, the Alex English-led Nuggets would lose the WCF in five games to Magic Johnson and the eventual NBA Champion Lakers.

The franchise would not make the WCF again until 2009, where Carmelo Anthony’s group lost to Kobe Bryant and his eventual NBA Champion Lakers squad in six games. And in 2020 during the bubble playoffs, Jokic, Murray, and the Nuggets lost to LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ eventual NBA Champion Lakers squad in five games.

A Star-Studded Roster

The Denver Nuggets have been building a strong roster in recent years, led by center Nikola Jokic and guard Jamal Murray. Jokic, who was named the NBA MVP for the 2022-2023 season, has been a dominant force for the Nuggets, averaging 25.1 points, 13.4 rebounds, and 7.1 assists per game in the postseason. Murray has also been impressive, averaging 20.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game.

The Nuggets’ success, however, has not been limited to just Jokic and Murray. The team has a deep roster, with players like Michael Porter Jr., Aaron Gordon, and Monte Morris all playing key roles in the team’s playoff run. Head coach Michael Malone has also played a crucial role in guiding the team to the Finals.

A Tough Road to the Finals

The road to the NBA Finals has not been an easy one for the Denver Nuggets. In the first round, they faced off against the Portland Trail Blazers, a team that had given them trouble in the past. The Nuggets were able to win the series in six games, with Jokic and Murray leading the way.

In the second round, the Nuggets faced the Utah Jazz, a team that had the best record in the league during the regular season. Despite being down 3-1 in the series, the Nuggets were able to mount an impressive comeback and win the series in seven games, with Murray scoring 50 points in the deciding game.

In the Western Conference Finals, the Nuggets faced off against the defending NBA Champion Los Angeles Lakers. Despite being the underdogs in the series, the Nuggets were able to win in six games, with Jokic and Murray once again leading the way.

The Final Stretch

The Denver Nuggets are now just four wins away from winning their first NBA championship. They will face off against the winner of the Eastern Conference Finals, which is currently being contested between the Philadelphia 76ers and the Brooklyn Nets.

Regardless of who they face in the Finals, the Nuggets will have their work cut out for them. However, with the talent and depth of their roster, as well as the guidance of Coach Malone, the Denver Nuggets will be a formidable opponent for any team.

As the city of Denver rallies behind the team, the Nuggets will look to make history and bring home their first NBA championship. The stage is set, and the eyes of the basketball world will be on the Nuggets as they seek to etch their names in the annals of NBA history.

