“Nuggets NBA Finals history”: The Nuggets’ NBA Finals Appearances: A Brief History

The Denver Nuggets Make History in 2023 NBA Finals

A Breakthrough Moment for the Franchise

The Denver Nuggets have finally made it to the NBA Finals in franchise history, and it’s a moment that will go down in history for the team and its fans. After several close calls over the years, the Nuggets have finally broken through and are now just four wins away from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy.

The Road to the Finals

As the No. 1 seed in the Western Conference for most of the regular season, the Nuggets were expected to make a deep playoff run. Led by superstar Nikola Jokic and rising star Jamal Murray, the team carved their way through the first three rounds of the postseason, toppling the likes of the Golden State Warriors, Houston Rockets, and Los Angeles Lakers.

A Historically Significant Moment for the Nuggets

For a team that has been around since 1976, this moment is especially significant. The Nuggets have only made it to the Western Conference Finals four times prior to this year, and they’ve never advanced past that point. They’ve also had several heartbreaking losses to the Lakers, who have denied them the opportunity to reach the championship round on multiple occasions.

In 1978, the Nuggets fell to the Seattle SuperSonics in six games, despite a strong showing from David Thompson. In 1985, the team lost the WCF in five games to Magic Johnson and the eventual NBA champions Lakers, even though Alex English led the Nuggets. The franchise would not make the WCF again until 2009, where Carmelo Anthony’s group lost to Kobe Bryant and his eventual NBA champion Lakers squad in six games. And in 2020 during the bubble playoffs, Jokic, Murray, and the Nuggets lost to LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ eventual NBA champion Lakers squad in five games.

The Key Players

The Nuggets’ success this year has been largely due to the performances of their two star players, Jokic and Murray. Jokic, who won the league MVP award this year, has been a force on both ends of the court, averaging 27 points, 12 rebounds, and 8 assists per game during the playoffs. Murray, who has emerged as a clutch performer in the postseason, has averaged 25 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists per game.

But the Nuggets’ success has also been a team effort, with key contributions from players like Michael Porter Jr., Will Barton, and Monte Morris. Head coach Michael Malone has done an excellent job of managing the team and making adjustments throughout the playoffs.

The Opponent

The Nuggets’ opponent in the NBA Finals will be determined after the Eastern Conference Finals concludes. The Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers are currently battling it out for a chance to face off against Denver.

Regardless of who the Nuggets face, they will need to bring their A-game in order to claim the championship. But with the talent and resilience they’ve shown throughout the playoffs, there’s no doubt that they have what it takes to make history and bring the Larry O’Brien Trophy to Denver.

