“Nuggets vs Lakers Game 2”: Live Coverage: Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2 – Scores, Injury Report, Streaming Info, TV Channel

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking to bounce back after a tough loss to the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals. Despite mounting a furious comeback in the fourth quarter, the Lakers fell short and are now down 1-0 in the series. However, there are reasons for optimism heading into Game 2.

One of those reasons is the performance of Rui Hachimura. The Lakers switched Hachimura onto Nikola Jokić in the fourth quarter of Game 1, and it had a big impact. Jokić, who had been dominating the Lakers up to that point, was slowed down by Hachimura’s defense. This matchup will be key to watch in Game 2, as the Lakers may look to use Hachimura to neutralize Jokić once again.

Another reason for optimism is the confidence and momentum the Lakers gained from their fourth-quarter rally in Game 1. Despite being down by double digits for most of the game, the Lakers never gave up and came within a few points of stealing the game. This resilience and never-say-die attitude could carry over into Game 2 and give the Lakers a boost.

Of course, the Lakers will need their stars to step up if they want to even the series. LeBron James had a solid game in Game 1, finishing with 28 points, 11 rebounds, and 9 assists. However, he will need more help from his supporting cast if the Lakers are going to win. Anthony Davis struggled in Game 1, shooting just 8-21 from the field and finishing with 18 points. He will need to be more efficient and aggressive if the Lakers are going to win Game 2.

On the Nuggets’ side, Jokić was once again the star of the show in Game 1. He finished with a triple-double and shot an incredible 70% from the field. However, he did struggle in the fourth quarter when Hachimura was guarding him. The Nuggets will need to find a way to get Jokić going again in Game 2, as he is the key to their success.

The Nuggets will also need more from their supporting cast in Game 2. Jamal Murray had a solid game in Game 1, finishing with 23 points and 8 assists, but he will need to be even better if the Nuggets are going to win. Michael Porter Jr. was a non-factor in Game 1, scoring just 4 points on 2-9 shooting. He will need to be more aggressive and efficient in Game 2 if the Nuggets are going to take a commanding 2-0 lead in the series.

Overall, Game 2 of the Western Conference finals promises to be an exciting and intense matchup. The Lakers will be looking to even the series, while the Nuggets will be looking to extend their lead. With stars on both sides and plenty of supporting cast members who can step up, anything can happen. Fans can tune in to ESPN at 8:30 p.m. ET on Thursday to catch all the action live.

1. Lakers vs Nuggets Game 2

2. Live updates Lakers-Nuggets

3. Lakers-Nuggets scores

4. Injury report Lakers-Nuggets

5. How to watch Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 TV channel

News Source : Yahoo Sports Staff

Source Link :Lakers-Nuggets Game 2 live updates, scores, injury report, how to watch, TV channel/