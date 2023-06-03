“Nuit blanche Paris”: Ten ideas for things to do during the Grand Paris Nuit Blanche

Nuit Blanche 2023: A Night of Cultural and Sporting Celebrations on the Seine

Opera Over the Water

The Seine and Parisian canals will take center stage at the Nuit Blanche 2023, as the event pays homage to Werner Herzog’s Fitzcarraldo, where an eccentric engineer endeavors to build an opera house on the Amazon River. Kitty Hartl, the artistic director of the event, has curated a program that celebrates the river and its links to culture and sports, in line with the upcoming 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

One of the highlights of the event is the Opera River, which will be held at the Arsenal basin. It will feature gramophones on board gondolas and dragon boats, playing tunes by legendary performers from the early 20th century. Meanwhile, a soprano will roam the streets of Paris, following the music of The Habanera of Carmen, and will be joined by sopranos, tenors, and baritones in a Street Opera. The musical extravaganza will take place in the open air, with performances scattered along the river or in the gardens of the Île de la Cité and Île Saint-Louis, singing the great tunes of the repertoire, from bel canto to Puccini, Verdi, Rossini, and Bizet.

Sports and Culture: A Perfect Match

The Nuit Blanche 2023 will also feature a series of sports and cultural events. A ping-pong tournament accompanied by DJ sets will take place on the Saint-Martin canal, alongside a Mexican wrestling show and acrobatics of a lion dance. Yetis on rollerblades will roam the Ourcq canal, showcasing their skills and entertaining the crowds.

Cultural Olympiad

The Nuit Blanche 2023 is part of the Cultural Olympiad, which aims to promote cultural events leading up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. The event will be broadcast as far as Le Havre, via Rouen, and will feature a hundred artistic projects in the Greater Paris Metropolis.

Locations

The Nuit Blanche 2023 will take place from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. at various locations along the Seine and Parisian canals. The Bassin de l’Arsenal (Paris 4e), Quai de la Rapée; Saint-Martin canal (Paris 10e), between the Grange-aux-Belles bridge and the rue Dieu swing bridge and between the rue Eugène-Varlin and the Bichat footbridge; Ourcq canal (Paris 19e), between Pont de Crimée and Boulevard Sérurier; Île de la Cité, square du Vert-Galant, 15, place du Pont-Neuf, Paris 1er (7 p.m., 8 p.m., 9 p.m.), and Memorial to the Martyrs of Deportation, 7, quai de l’Archevêché, Paris 4e (every half hour from 7:15 p.m., last session at 9:45 p.m.); Île Saint-Louis (Paris 4e), place Louis-Aragon, quai de Bourbon (10 p.m., 10:45 p.m., 11:15 p.m., 12:15 a.m.), and square Barye, 2, boulevard Henri-IV (10 p.m., 11 p.m., midnight).

In conclusion, the Nuit Blanche 2023 promises to be a night of cultural and sporting celebrations on the Seine, with its program featuring a range of artistic projects, including opera over the water and a series of sports and cultural events. The event will also be broadcast as far as Le Havre, via Rouen, and is part of the Cultural Olympiad, leading up to the 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games. So mark your calendars and get ready to immerse yourself in a night of artistic and sporting extravaganza on the Seine.

News Source : David Sadler

Source Link :Nuit blanche du Grand Paris: what to do in ten ideas/