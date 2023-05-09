“Nunchucks assault suspect charged” : Man accused of viciously attacking victim with nunchucks and knife faces charges

Man charged with brutal beating using nunchucks and knife

Ocean Keanaluokona Hegent, a 31-year-old Puna man, has been charged with assault and kidnapping following a violent assault at a home in Keaau last Friday. Hegent is accused of brutally beating a man he tied to a propane tank. The victim was brought to the Keaau Fire Station, and was found with severe injuries about his head, face and body. The victim remains hospitalized with a broken nose and eye socket. Hegent’s bail is set at $85,000, and he remains in custody pending his initial court appearance on Monday. Police ask anyone who may have witnessed this incident to contact Detective Zenas Pacheco of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section.

News Source : https://www.hawaiinewsnow.com

Source Link :Suspect charged after allegedly brutally beating man with nunchucks, knife/