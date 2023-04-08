Nuremberg Prosecutor from Florida Dies at 103

The Sun Sentinel has reported the death of the last surviving Nuremberg prosecutor, who was also a resident of South Florida. The prosecutor passed away at the age of 103.

Ben Ferencz, the last surviving prosecutor of the Nuremberg trials, has passed away at age 103, according to a friend of the family. The Delray Beach resident was only 27 when he prosecuted 22 members of the Nazi killing squads, in what remains one of the largest murder trials in history. All 22 members were convicted. Ferencz was also one of the last living witnesses of the Holocaust. He visited concentration camps during their liberation to gather evidence of Nazi crimes, such as death registries that included victims’ names. Ferencz was born in 1920 in Transylvania, what is now Hungary, and his family fled persecution of Hungarian Jews in Romania that year. He attended Harvard Law School on a scholarship and enlisted in the US Army in 1943. He became a war crimes investigator, gathering evidence that could be used in court, and then became the Chief Prosecutor in the trial of the Einsatzgruppen, the Nazi killing squads assigned to murder Jews and others deemed “inferior”. The court found 20 defendants guilty of war crimes and crimes against humanity and two guilty of a lesser charge. Fourteen defendants were sentenced to death, more than in any other of the Nuremberg proceedings. After the trial, Ferencz worked to get survivors restitution and return their assets, he said in a newspaper interview. Later, in the 1970s, he helped establish the International Criminal Court. In 2022, Ferencz was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal for his lifetime achievements, but was unable to attend the ceremony due to poor health.